Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

