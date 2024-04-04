Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PWR traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.07. The stock had a trading volume of 354,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $265.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

