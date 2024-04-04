Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.09. 3,733,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,831,053. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

