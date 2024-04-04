Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,189,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196,984. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.