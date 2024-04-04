Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 4,528,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

