Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.18. 497,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,780. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.07 and a 200 day moving average of $300.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

