Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,270. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

