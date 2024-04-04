Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.50. 574,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,278. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $294.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

