Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,007 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.82. The company had a trading volume of 98,357,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,118,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a market cap of $550.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

