Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 627,067 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 443,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

