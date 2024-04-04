Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,802,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,893 shares.The stock last traded at $84.94 and had previously closed at $101.12.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,220,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

