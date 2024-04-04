Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.20.

NYSE:LW opened at $101.06 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

