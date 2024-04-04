Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Reduced by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,458 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $101.06 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.