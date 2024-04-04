Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Lam Research by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,417,000 after purchasing an additional 241,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,673,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $978.37 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $922.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $773.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

