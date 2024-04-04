Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.55. 41,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 371,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics

About Kyverna Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.