KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 9,499,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,726,223. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

