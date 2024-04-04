KOK Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $91,692.39 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,671.84 or 0.99849952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00131893 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00482152 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $76,017.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

