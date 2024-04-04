Kogan.com Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Kogan.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Shafer sold 2,000,000 shares of Kogan.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.19), for a total value of A$16,000,000.00 ($10,389,610.39). 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

