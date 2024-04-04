KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $699.71. 306,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,089. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $667.27 and a 200-day moving average of $574.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.