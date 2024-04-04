KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

KKR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 538,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

