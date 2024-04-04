KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0234

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $3,285.79 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014593 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00022933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,257.69 or 0.99981521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012644 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00133163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02342155 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,489.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

