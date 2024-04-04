KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 585 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 585 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $621.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

