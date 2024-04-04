KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 130,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 689,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,175. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

