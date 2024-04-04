KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Trading Down 2.3 %
ON stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. 7,056,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,184. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
