KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Performance
NYSE:SQ traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 13,859,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,631 shares of company stock valued at $26,955,412. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
