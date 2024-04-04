KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

