KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,665,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 67,564,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,448,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

