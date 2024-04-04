KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $951.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $480.45 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $922.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $773.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

