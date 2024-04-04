KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 61.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Newmont by 66.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,693 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 16,134,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,480,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

