KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,450 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 10,686,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,666,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.