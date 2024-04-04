Kerry Wilson Purchases 49,699 Shares of SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Stock

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Wilson purchased 49,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$39,759.20 ($25,817.66).

Kerry Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Kerry Wilson bought 38,985 shares of SRG Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$30,213.38 ($19,619.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

About SRG Global

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. SRG Global’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

