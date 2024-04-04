Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -536.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.68. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuvei by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

