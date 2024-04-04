JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 1,700,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,565. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

