JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $63,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 589,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

