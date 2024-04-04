JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $12.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PARA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

