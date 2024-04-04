JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $17.50

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

