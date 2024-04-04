John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 52,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 33,473 shares.The stock last traded at $64.58 and had previously closed at $64.16.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

