John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

