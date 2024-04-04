John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
NASDAQ JBSS opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
