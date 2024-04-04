Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Jiuzi stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

