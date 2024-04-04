Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at $4,349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at $2,184,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard BioTools by 117.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 536,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.