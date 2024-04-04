Jefferies Financial Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $506.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.88. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

