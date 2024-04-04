James H. Dahl Acquires 5,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.99.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

