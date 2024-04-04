James H. Dahl Acquires 5,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AMREP stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.99.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
