Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

