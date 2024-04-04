iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,439,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,439 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 5,962,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
