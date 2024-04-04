iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,329 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

