iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS ITA traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $129.66. 289,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

