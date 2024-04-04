iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $100.76. 93,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.