iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 119,122 shares.The stock last traded at $127.93 and had previously closed at $129.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.