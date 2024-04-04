iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 119,122 shares.The stock last traded at $127.93 and had previously closed at $129.82.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
