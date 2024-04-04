iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.10. 297,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,677. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

