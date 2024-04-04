iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 125,845 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,229,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,011,139. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

